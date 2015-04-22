Hekz and Anubis detail one-off London show

Hekz and Anubis will stage a one-off show in London next month, it’s been confirmed.

They’ll stage the double-header at The Dome, Tufnell Park on May 16

UK outfit Hekz say: “It promises to be a great night and we hope some of you can join us.”

Their last album was 2014’s Caerus, the follow-up to 2012’s Tabula Rasa, while Aussies Anubis will be supporting 2014’s Hitchhiking To Byzantium.

Hekz, who cite Iron Maiden, Dream Theater, Deep Purple and Rush as influences, were lined up to play at this year’s Ridgefest in Lancashire on May 2 but had to pull out because of scheduling issues.

Tickets for the gig are now on sale via the venue’s website.