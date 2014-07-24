H.E.A.T, Romeo’s Daughter, Houston added to HRH AOR 3 line-up

Eight new bands have been added the the line-up for HRH AOR three, the residential music festival that takes place in Hafan Y Mor in North Wales, from the March 12-15 2015.

H.E.A.T, Romeo’s Daughter, Houston, White Widdow, Kingdragon, Rage Of Angels, Night By Night, Fahran and Daylight Robbery join a line-up that already features the likes of Night Ranger, FM, Dare, The Poodles, Starz and many more.

For more details and the last remaining tickets, call Fleur on 0203 287 6684, or visit the festival website. The organisers tell us that they expect the weekend to sell out in the next 48 hours.