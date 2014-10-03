Heart In Hand write poisoned letters

Heart In Hand have issued a lyric video for Poison Pen Letters as a preview to their forthcoming album A Beautiful White.

The album launches on November 3 via SOAR/Century Media Records. It’s the UK melodic hardcore band’s third full-length studio outing and the follow-up to 2013’s Almost There.

Singer Charlie Holmes says: “Poison Pen Letters is a song about overcoming bad things in life – coming out on top and proving to yourself you can achieve anything you want.”

Heart In Hand join The Amity Affliction for a European tour that take in five UK dates in November.

Nov 28: Birmingham Institute Temple

Nov 29: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 30: Manchester Gorilla

Dec 01: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Dec 02: London O2 Islington Academy

A Beautiful White tracklist