Trending

Heart In Hand write poisoned letters

By Metal Hammer  

Hear latest track lifted from upcoming album A Beautiful White

null

Heart In Hand have issued a lyric video for Poison Pen Letters as a preview to their forthcoming album A Beautiful White.

The album launches on November 3 via SOAR/Century Media Records. It’s the UK melodic hardcore band’s third full-length studio outing and the follow-up to 2013’s Almost There.

Singer Charlie Holmes says: “Poison Pen Letters is a song about overcoming bad things in life – coming out on top and proving to yourself you can achieve anything you want.”

Heart In Hand join The Amity Affliction for a European tour that take in five UK dates in November.

Tour dates

Nov 28: Birmingham Institute Temple

Nov 29: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 30: Manchester Gorilla

Dec 01: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Dec 02: London O2 Islington Academy

A Beautiful White tracklist

  1. Mae

  2. A Beautiful White

  3. Colours And Chemicals

  4. Crying Shame

  6. Poison Pen Letters

  7. Last Night

  8. Regain. Recover. Reprise

  9. New Years Eve

  10. My Heart Belongs In Denmark

  11. Never Again

  12. Jasmine