Grab a stadium-sized Prime Day deal on these Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones

The Amazon Prime Day deals show absolutely no sign of slowing down, so we’ll cut straight to the point: Amazon have just slashed the price of the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 wireless headphones by a jaw-dropping £120.
Carrying a RRP of £349, the online shopping giant has decided to chuck them out for just £229, which is one of the bargains of the day if you ask us.
The PX7s have adaptive noise cancelling, their build quality is nothing short of superb and the audio delivery is top notch – as you would expect from Bowers & Wilkins, who continue to deliver quality products.
Our advice is to get in fast, as deals like this one will be snapped up by music lovers faster than Steve Vai playing a solo onboard a Boeing 747.
And remember, if it’s other Prime Day headphone deals you’re after, or the best prices on vinyl, Bluetooth speakers, turntables or even whisky, we’ve got you covered here at Louder.
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones:
£349, now £229
This is quite a deal on this set of cans from the ever dependable Bowers & Wilkins. They feature adaptive noise cancelling and the sound, as you would expect, is simply superb.View Deal
