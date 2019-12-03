Good news: Argos have extended their Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday might be nearing its end, but British retailer Argos have decided to go one further and extend their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale into Tuesday.

As you might expect, they've got all sorts over at Argos – 1098 products, to be exact, including difficult to understand kitchen gadgets, nice fridges, and overly complicated doorbells – but even more excitingly, they also have loads of cool stuff for music fans.

Marshall headphones and speakers, Xboxes, PS4s, AirPods and much more are all up for grabs.

We've picked out our favourites below, but since there's over 1000 products still discounted, you may want to head over to their site to have a little look for yourself.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: £159 £139

The latest version of the basic Apple AirPods are super-easy to use with your phone or tablet. They’re always on and always connected – take them out of your ears and they automatically pause whatever you’re listening to. Enjoy a powerful sound filling your ears, with up to five hours listening time and three hours talk time per charge.

View Deal

Acton II Bluetooth Speaker: Was £219.99 now £139.99

Acton II is the smallest speaker in the Marshall line-up, but its size might be misleading: this sturdy little thing still packs a punch. Includes three dedicated class D amplifiers that power its dual tweeters and subwoofer and Bluetooth 5.0 technology.View Deal

Marshall Major III Bluetooth headphones: £129.99 £69.99

Bluetooth aptX technology. 30+ hours of playback on a single charge. "A modern classic," says Marshall, "re-engineered with a straight fit headband, slimmed down 3D hinges and rebuilt ear cushions. While thicker loop wires with reinforced rubber dampers that contribute to the overall solid build quality."View Deal

Marshall Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones: Were £239.99 £139.99

Argos have slashed the list price of these Marshall Mid bluetooth headphones for Cyber Monday. Comfortable to wear, they are rugged with a timeless design. View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker: Was £189.99 now £149.99

Looking just like one of Marshall’s famous amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time. View Deal

Xbox One S: Was £ 199.99 now just £129.99

Not only does this incredible deal get you a brand new Xbox One S plus a wireless controller, but Walmart have also thrown in three game downloads - all for just $149! A great Black Friday treat for yourself or a new games console in time for Christmas.View Deal

Sonos One 2nd Gen: £199 £159

"One of the best smart speakers on the market," say our buddies on What HiFi? and it's in our breakdown of the best smart speakers around right now. Alexa is built in, so not only is set up painless, but you get all the functionality of an Amazon device and it delivers an incredible sound that allows you to listen to music the way it should be heard, with great bass and clarity. It'll connect to the most popular streaming services available, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Tidal - in fact, 66 streaming services in total. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Nintendo LABO kit bundle: £339.98 £279.99

The new Nintendo Switch is ideal for gaming at home or on the go and was recently introduced by the Japanese giant. This cracking deal throws in your choice of three LABO kits.

View Deal

Beats by Dre Solo 3: £139.95 £119.95

Need a solid pair of wireless headphones to accompany you on your travels? Look no further than the Beats Solo3 Wireless. As well as that premium Beats sound, these on-ear cans offer an incredible 40 hours of battery life, with built-in ‘fast fuel’ technology providing an extra three hours of listening off a five-minute charge. View Deal

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar: was £399 , now £329

Our sister site TechRadar tested this for us and say that "The Sonos Beam is an impressive soundbar, and easily one of the smartest on the market, supporting everything from Alexa to Apple's AirPlay 2. It's smart in the new sense of the word (see: smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home) but, thanks to its inclusion of Sonos' multi-room audio tech, it's even easier to use and more well-connected than the competition, too." Even smarter: buying it now, means you save £70.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot: £22 (lowest price)

Sleek and discreet, this massive-selling musical puck offers all the Alexa-based functionality of its older siblings, but at a budget price. There's now even an option available with a built-in clock face.View Deal

