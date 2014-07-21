Goblin detail unique horror show nights

Italian prog icons Goblin have confirmed a pair of unique London shows where they'll perform two of their horror movie soundtracks against screenings of the films themselves.

Brazilian-born Claudio Simonetti’s outfit will showcase the music they created for Dawn Of The Dead (known as Zombi in Italy) and Suspiria while the films play.

It’s the first time they’ll have delivered the performances in the UK, after performances in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and italy. The band promise “a completely new and exciting perception of these classic soundtracks and films, never experienced before.”

The shows take place in the Union Chapel on August 18 (Dawn Of The Dead) and August 19 (Suspiria).