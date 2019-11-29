Get your hands on spectacular Black Friday deals on iPads and Apple Watches

Black Friday is galloping along with bargains to be found on vinyl, turntables, headphones, deals for music fans, games consoles and a whole lot more.

And if it’s something Apple related your after this weekend, you’re in luck, as there are savings galore to be found on iPads and a range of Apple Watches.

We’ve sifted through the online chaos to bring you the very best deals that are on right now – like this 32GB Apple iPad with 10.2-inch retina display and Wi-Fi for £299 – down from its list price of £349 on Amazon.

Find other great deals below.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) Silver: Was £349 now £299

Boasting a 10.2-inch retina display and stereo speakers, this 32GB iPad is a beast. Watch movies, TV, browse the web and listen to your favourite music on the go or from the comfort of your sofa. Just don’t take it to your next gig or the person behind might get upsetView Deal

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) Gold: Was £449 now £399

This striking gold iPad is the latest in the range and while it also features a 10.2-inch retina display, it has a storage capacity of 128GB, making it ideal for downloading your favourite films to watch on the go.View Deal

iPad Pro (12.9GB, 256GB) Space Grey: Was £1119 now £1049

If you really want to push the boat out, then this latest iPad could be just what you’re looking for. It has a razor sharp 12.9-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display, comes with the A12X Bionic chip and has a whopping 256GB of storageView Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: Was £279 now £189

Yes, it can tell you the time, but there’s so much more to the Apple Watch than that. Keep track of your fitness goals, check the weather, control your music and more. It’s available at this great price in Silver and Space Grey from Very.co.ukView Deal

Apple Watch Series 4, 44mm Gold: Was £429 now £329

The Series 4 Apple Watch boasts a 30% larger display than Apple Watch Series 3 and has haptic feedback and a 64-bit dual-core processor making using it silky smooth.

View Deal

