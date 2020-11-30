Get Hulu for just $1.99 a month in this blockbusting Cyber Monday offer

Here's a Cyber Monday deal that will keep you entertained for a year. Hulu are offering a 12 month subscription to their ad-supported play for just $1.99 a month.

The Disney-owned Hulu is an increasingly popular service in the world of TV streaming, with competitive prices and flexible subscription packages that encompass On Demand content, Live TV, and a la carte options, too.

Netflix continues to dominate the market with almost 70 million US subscribers in comparison to Hulu’s 30-odd, but the former's market share is being steadily eroded. And no wonder: Hulu's integration with Disney, the addition of FX content to their On Demand library (including popular shows like American Horror Story and Sons of Anarchy) and deals like this, mean that it's one to literally watch.

Save 65% off Hulu: just $1.99 for 12 months

With Christmas coming and the locked-down routines becoming ever more boring (how many hours have you spent scrolling through Netflix for something to watch?), there's never been a better time to try Hulu.

