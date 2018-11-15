Get Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p a month

The folks over at Amazon have launched a new trial deal for their Amazon Music Unlimited service, which means it's now available for 99p a month for a three month period.

Usually going for £9.99 a month – or £7.99 for Prime members – it's a decent saving for those looking for a new unlimited music service. The package includes unlimited access to millions of songs, on demand ad-free listening, offline listening with unlimited skips, and hands-free listening with Alexa.

The trial period can be cancelled after three months, and the offer ends on 02 January 2019, so get it while you can.

Get Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p now.

