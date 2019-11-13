Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £/$0.99

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday incoming, there are loads of great deals appearing already. This one from Amazon is a particularly juicy one for music fans.

For a limited time, you can bag an Amazon Unlimited membership for just £/$0.99. That means you can fill your ears from a library of 50 million songs - from the latest releases to classic albums and exclusive launches - for next to nothing. For stats fans, Amazon Music Unlimited is loaded with 15 million more songs than Spotify and 5 million more than Apple Music!

Amazon Music Unlimited listeners can also enjoy ad-free music and unlimited offline listening as part of the deal. The service is fully integrated with your Alexa devices too, so you can control your sounds without lifting a finger.

When your trial period is up, continuing the service will cost you just £/$9.99 per month or £/$7.99 with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re feeling super thrifty, Amazon also offers a service that serves a single Amazon Echo speaker. That will cost you just £/$3.99.

This offer expires on 6 January 2020. We’d suggest striking while the iron is hot and getting those playlists cued up ready to drown out the din of Christmas.

There will be plenty more epic Black Friday music deals like this emerging in the coming days and weeks. Keep it locked to our Black Friday music deals hub for all the latest offers and discounts.

