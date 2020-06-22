Get 3 months of Tidal HiFi for just £3 with this killer music streaming deal

Streaming is the ultimate in music listening convenience. But this convenience sometime comes at a price, usually a drop in audio quality. That is, unless you pay extra for a high-quality streaming subscription offered by most music streaming services.

For a limited time only this level of quality is open to practically everyone, with Tidal offering its lossless quality HiFi subscription for an unbelievably low £3 for the next 90 days. That's three months of high quality music for less than the cost of a pint. In fact, this could be the best Tidal music streaming deal we've ever seen.

Tidal HiFi: £3 for 90 days of high quality streaming

Here's your chance to experience the majesty of high-end, hi-res audio at a very affordable price for the next 90 days. For just £3, you can load up on all the 24-bit/96kHz rock and metal – and everything else – you can fit into your ears!View Deal

Tidal's Premium service matches Spotify's Premium price and offers music at the same bitrate, while Tidal HiFi offers epic "lossless high fidelity" sound using FLAC. In other words, the music sounds incredible – whether you're listening through headphones or a Bluetooth speaker – just as the artist intended. With that in mind, we can't see why anyone would go for Premium when HiFi is on offer for the same price!

The deal also includes Tidal's Family plan, which enables up to five family members to access your account and get their own unique Tidal experience.

Tidal Premium usually costs £9.99 a month, HiFi is normally £19.99 per month and Tidal Family is usually £29.99 per month for a HiFi subscription, so this is a great chance to access a premium streaming service at an absolute bargain price. Just remember that the normal prices kick in once your 90 day offer is over.

If you're concerned that transferring your music and playlists from your current streaming service is going to be a ball ache, don't worry. Whether you currently use Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, or another popular service, Tidal makes it super easy using their playlist importing tools.

Tidal boasts a massive collection of music, including all the same rock and metal artists you'll find elsewhere, along with some face-melting rock and metal playlists. And, if you choose HiFi, it's at a higher quality than their cheaper competitors.

If the rock and metal playlists don't quite hit the spot, you can always create your very own playlists to suit your mood. Time to get creative with that sweet-sounding audio... and make sure you turn it up to 11!

