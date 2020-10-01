Get 25% off Master and Dynamic headphones when you spend over £250 – range includes Rolling Stones collab

With Amazon Prime Day less than two weeks away, the deals are starting to shift quicker than Kerry King’s fretting hand. While this isn’t an official Prime Day headphones deal per se, if you’re looking to upgrade your battered old cans for a more upmarket pair, then this Master & Dynamic offer could be right up your street.

Between now and 5 October, the New York-based premium audio brand is offering 25% off any order of £250 or more when you use the discount code PICKMEUP at the checkout, as part of its Fall Upgrade Sale. So, let’s take a look at some of the best deals.

Master & Dynamic’s MW65 active noise-cancelling wireless headphones usually cost an eye-watering £449 but, having tried them, we can confirm that the long-term comfort, best-in-class noise cancelling and signature audio warmth more than justifies the price. Even better, with the 25% discount you’ll pay just £336.76. With a colourway called Black Metal/Black Leather, there’s never been a more appropriate pair of headphones for Louder readers.

The recent M&D x Rolling Stones collaboration was one of the classiest pairings we’ve seen in a while. Only 1962 pairs were made to celebrate the year the band was formed, and they feature an effortlessly cool tongue logo on each ear cup. They’re available to buy right now for £229, but add the replacement auxiliary cable for £29 to your basket and you’ll pay just £193.50 for the lot. Satisfaction indeed.

(Image credit: Master & Dynamic)

Master & Dynamic makes more budget-friendly options too, like the stunning MH40 wireless headphones. These normally cost £229, but add an accessory and you’ll be in the £250+ sweet spot to bag your discount.

The sale is live right now, and you’ve got until 2.59am Eastern Time to take advantage. The offer excludes Gift Cards, Gift Wrap & Monogramming.

Master & Dynamic UK | View the full range

Check out the full range of M&D headphones, speakers and accessories. Prices range from affordable to wallet-busting, but whatever you spend, you can guarantee impeccable audio performance. Spend £250+ for 25% off.View Deal