EUROPEAN EXCLUSIVE: Threshold – Turned To Dust lyric video

Love metal? Love prog? Love progressive metal? (You can see where we're going with this...) We've got the European exclusive of the new video from Threshold to lighten up your Friday!

Speaking recently to Prog magazine about new album For The Journey, vocalist Damian Wilson said: “For The Journey is one of our strongest albums and one of the most enjoyable to make. I’ve probably heard it a thousand times during the recording process but now that’s it’s over, I still can’t stop listening to it!”

For The Journey is available to pre-order on CD and blue vinyl.