Eric Clapton's Life in 12 Bars quadruple vinyl set reduced for Cyber Monday

Back in October, the quadruple vinyl edition soundtrack for Eric Claptons's Life In 12 Bars documentary was selling for over £80 on Amazon.

Now that Cyber Monday is here it's less that £30, and while it's not the most attractive package we've ever seen, the contents are top-notch, covering not only the music that inspired Clapton, but lots of classic releases from his own career.

So alongside blues pioneers like Big Bill Broonzy and Muddy Waters, you've got tracks from John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Cream, Aretha Franklin, a rare appearance on a compilation album from The Beatles, Derek And The Dominos and Blind Faith.

And at just £27.99? It's a bargain.

Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars| was £80.72 now £27.99

The original soundtrack to the Eric Clapton documentary ‘Life In 12 Bars’, directed by Oscar-winner Lili Fini Zanuck. The film is an unflinching and deeply personal look into the life of legendary 18-time Grammy winner Eric Clapton.View Deal

Life In 12 Bars premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, and charts Clapton’s life and career.

“Clapton’s music is the foundation of our film," said director Lili Fini Zanuck. "His commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days. He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone and physical appearance.”

Life in 12 Bars Tracklist

Disc 1

1. Big Bill Broonzy – Backwater Blues

2. Muddy Waters – My Life Is Ruined

3. Muddy Waters – I Got Mojo Working (Live At Newport Jazz Festival 1960)

4. The Yardbirds – I Wish You Would

5. The Yardbirds – For Your Love

6. John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers – Steppin’ Out

Disc 2

1. John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers – All Your Love

2. Cream – I Feel Free

3. Cream – Strange Brew

4. Cream – Sunshine of Your Love

5. Aretha Franklin – Good to Me As I Am To You

Disc 3

1. Cream – Crossroads

2. The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

3. Cream – Badge

4. Cream – White Room (Live)

Disc 4

1. Cream – Spoonful (Live from Goodbye tour – LA Forum October 19, 1968) *

2. Blind Faith – Presence Of The Lord

Disc 5

1. Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton – Comin’ Home

2. Eric Clapton – After Midnight (alternate mix)

3. Eric Clapton – Let It Rain (alternate mix)

4. Derek and The Dominos – High *

Disc 6

1. George Harrison – My Sweet Lord

2. Derek and The Dominos – Thorn Tree In The Garden

3. Derek and The Dominos – Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out

4. Derek and The Dominos – Bell Bottom Blues –

Disc 7

1. Derek and The Dominos – Layla

2. Derek and The Dominos – Little Wing (Live at the Fillmore 1970) *

3. Derek and The Dominos – Got To Get Better In A Little While

Disc 8

1. Eric Clapton – I Shot The Sheriff (full length version) *

2. Eric Clapton – Little Queenie (Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, California, July 19/20, 1974) *

3. Eric Clapton – Mainline Florida

4. Eric Clapton – Tears In Heaven

* previously unreleased

