Early Black Friday 2020 deal: Shred with the best with 3 free months of Fender Play

From Jimi Hendrix and Bonnie Raitt, through to David Gilmour, Ritchie Blackmore and Heart's Nancy Wilson, all have helped elevate the profile of Fender guitars through the years – and ahead of the big Black Friday music deals, the instrument manufacturer has unveiled a bargain of their own.

From now until December 31, they’re offering new members of Fender Play three months tuitions for free. So if you’re just starting your guitar, bass or ukulele journey or simply want to learn more, this is a great opportunity.

Fender Play uses instructor-guided, bite-sized video lessons to improve your playing through their dedicated app – available on Apple Music and Google Play.

As for the songs included in the package, there are loads for rock and metal fans to get their teeth into including tracks by Ozzy Osbourne, Soundgarden, Pantera, Nirvana, Avenged Sevenfold, Pink Floyd, ZZ Top, Evanescence, Led Zeppelin, Rush and more.

Fender are also offering 10% off their range of guitars, amps and gear through Find Your Fender, which helps new players find the right instrument and set-up for them.

