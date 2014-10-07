Demonic Resurrection unveil cryptic teaser

Indian metal heavyweights Demonic Resurrection have released this creepy-ass teaser on YouTube... what could it mean?

You’ve got about as much idea as we do on this one but it looks like there’s something twisted and filled with darkness coming our way. If the quickfire, choppy imagery is anything to go off we’re in for some candles, guitars and someone in quite a substantial amount of pain…

Having released their latest album The Demon King on Candlelight Records earlier this year, we can only assume there’s a full-length sinister video coming soon – well, 15th October as the video says. You’ll have to come back to Hammer to find out what on Earth they have in store, though…

In the meantime, why not watch them slaying it at Wacken Open Air this summer?