Danny Carey: New Tool songs are too long

Tool drummer Danny Carey says the band’s long-awaited new tracks are “too long.”

The highly anticipated follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days is expected to arrive later this year, with Carey previously reporting: “We’ll probably have it done in the first half of the year if things go as planned.”

And speaking with Kerrang (via The PRP) Carey has given an update on proceedings.

He says: “Well, whatever those guys play is how they express themselves. Guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor aren’t musically educated, so they just come up with the weirdest shit.

“I just try to anchor it down and make it simple. The cool thing is every time I think I’ve simplified it as much as I can, we’ll give it to vocalist Maynard James Keenan and he’ll do something even more simplified – to the point where practically anyone can sing it!

“It’s simple shit and it’s coming out, man. The tracks are long… too long! Definitely too long for the radio!”

He adds: “It’s all still a work in progress. We don’t even go there until the record is done. It needs to have a voice of its own – just like this new Legend Of The Seagullmen record.

“You don’t think about that until the project’s finished and it all comes together and connects. Everything has its own voice. It’s funny how people understand it all when it comes to concepts.

“I know from Pink Floyd and Yes, all these bands – there was no fucking concept. Those guys would just go in there and do it until it was done. That’s when it takes shape. At that point, it will tell you what to do, just like any piece of art ever made.”

Last month, Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello was invited to hear some of the new material and said it was sounding “epic, majestic, symphonic, brutal, beautiful, tribal, mysterious, deep, sexy and VERY Tool.”

Tool will play at this year’s Northern Invasion which will be held at the Somerset Amphitheater, Wisconsin, on May 12 and 13, 2018.

Tool in California - live review