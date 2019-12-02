Cyber Monday: Save up to 35% on Bowers & Wilkins headphones

Cyber Monday has finally arrived and that means it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a new set of headphones.
You can currently grab a bargain by Bose, a selection by Sony, a multitude by Marshall or a barrage of Beats – and now, joining the party is the classy Bowers & Wilkins.
Amazon have some fab deals on right now on a selection of cracking cans by the British company – and with up to 35% off the RRP, these reductions are music to our ears.
And while you’re here, don’t forget to take a peek at the very best Cyber Monday deals currently running on turntables, vinyl, instruments, bluetooth speakers and games consoles.
Bowers & Wilkins PX Headphones: Were
£329.99 now £219
This classy set of wireless, noise cancelling headphones in 'soft gold' not only look amazing, but they sound even better thanks to adaptive noise cancellation. Amazon have knocked 34% off the list price making this a rock solid deal.View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins PX Headphones: Were
£329.99 now £215
A similar design to the Soft Gold set, but this time presented in Space Grey. These feature the same drive units from their P9 Signature headphones, with the PX providing optimised listening performance.View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins P5 Headphones: Were
£229.99 now £149
This pair of P5 wireless, bluetooth, on-ear headphones offer great sound at an affordable cost, thanks to Amazon slashing a tasty 35% off the normal asking price. These might not be noise cancelling, but they do a great job of blocking out unwanted noise.View Deal
