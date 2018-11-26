Cyber Monday: Marshall are offering up to 56% off headphones and speakers today

Marshall have extended their Black Friday sale for one more day into Cyber Monday.

With their iconic logo, eye for design and years of audio experience, that means bargains on some of the coolest-looking and sounding headphones and Bluetooth speakers from a company who've been changing the way we hear rock music since the 60s.

Click here to shop the full range. Here are some of the highlights:

Marshall Major II: were £79.99, now £34.99 The second upgraded edition of Marshall's classic headphones, the Major II Bluetooth allows you to share music with a friend by having him or her plug their headphones into the Major II's 3.5 mm headphone jack. It's probably particularly interesting for families, as it's especially useful for watching movies with someone on a plane. With a detachable coiled cord, collapsible design and amazing bass response, the Major II's are a bargain at 56% off.View Deal

Marshall Acton Bluetooth: was £199.99, now £99.99! If you're a fan of Marshall and rock iconography in general, you'll already notice its classic design, but it's jam-packed with world-class engineering and a sound big enough to fill a room – no wonder we picked it as one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now . It also includes a 3.5mm cable to hook up your phone or mp3 player and blast your favourite rock anthems at full pelt, scaring the neighbours in the process. £139.99 at Amazon, it's just £99 if you buy direct.View Deal

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones: were £219.99, now £129.99! With that classic Marshall look, 30+ hours of playback, and a control knob built in to the headset, these are the go-to Marshall Bluetooths. Said our pals at TechRadar: "If you're looking for reasonably priced over-ear headphones with a long battery life and genuinely great portability the Marshall Monitors are a solid choice."View Deal

Check out the full selection in the Marshall Cyber Monday sale.

Cyber Monday 2018 is here

Stay on top of all the best deals for music fans, with Louder's Cyber Monday coverage

The Best Cyber Monday Deals