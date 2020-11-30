Cyber Monday: Get 28% off an Audio Technica turntable – and a free Knox Vinyl Cleaning Kit

Creaking under the weight of commerce, some stores are beginning to wind down their Cyber Monday music deals. But not at Walmart, where the retail giant have lopped 28% off the price of the highly-rated Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT turntable – meaning it's currently available at just $179.99, down from $251.99. Not only that, it comes with a handy Knox Vinyl Cleaning Kit, which usually sells for 50 bucks on its own.

While some budget turntables suffer from low build quality (mentioning no names, but you know who they are), the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 series is engineered to stand up to the rigours of vinyl abuse.

The XBT is fully automatic and comes with a built-in switchable phono pre-amp, so need to to buy a separate pre-amp if your amplifier doesn't have a dedicated turntable input. And it's bluetooth-friendly, so you can go wireless to connect directly to speakers, headphones and other wireless devices.

