Cyber Monday: 20% off all our music magazines!

Everybody's offering Cyber Monday deals, and we didn't want to get left out. So we're currently offering 20% off the price of subscriptions to Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog magazines. Just use the code EVEYTHING20 on checkout*.

Why subscribe? Well...

The heftiest rock reviews sections on the planet

Interviews with rock’s biggest stars

Whether your passion is hard rock or heavy metal, blues or AOR, punk or prog, goth, sleaze or southern-fried boogie, we’ve got it covered

Stories behind rock, metal and prog’s classic albums, biggest tours and greatest bands

A celebration of the best new artists

You'll get a significant discount off the recommended retail price

You'll never miss an issue

You'll receive your copy before it hits the shops (UK subscribers only)

You're protected from price rises within the paid term of your subscription

Your magazine will be delivered to your door each month, landing on the doormat with a hearty thwack

This doesn't just apply to our music titles: If you want to learn to play guitar, you can subscribe to one of our guitar magazines, like Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Guitarist, Guitar World or Guitar Player.

* Note: use the code EVEYTHING20 on checkout. The 20% off offer for Black Friday and Cyber expires Expires December 3 2019 at 11:00:00 BST.

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Cyber Monday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - Cyber Monday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Cyber Monday offers now online

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Cyber Monday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Cyber Monday now online

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday

Superdrug - top Cyber Monday deals at Superdrug

Townsend Music - up to 75% off vinyl and CDs

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more