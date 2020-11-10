Crank it up to 11 with 62% off Marshall’s Major III wireless Bluetooth headphones ahead of Black Friday

Currys PC World have wasted no time in getting in on the Black Friday music deals by launching their Ready, Set, Go! sales campaign.

One of the most eye-catching bargains we’ve seen is a ridiculous 62% off the RRP of the excellent Marshall’s Major III wireless Bluetooth headphones. Before today, these cracking cans were £129 on the Currys PC World website, but now they’re just £49. With £80 off, that’s a crazy good deal and one that’s pretty hard to pass up.

It’s also worth considering if you’re after a second set of on-ear headphones for using exclusively while travelling, as the Marshall Major IIIs also fold up, making them ideal for popping away in your bag after use.

Soundwise, the Marshall’s Major III wireless Bluetooth headphones hit the spot thanks to their 40mm dynamic drivers which deliver chunky bass and beautifully clear top notes. A single button enables you to control both your music and functionality on your phone, while you’ll get 30 hours play time from a single charge – perfect for those sprawling prog epics.

