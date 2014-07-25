Collibus confirm 3-band London show

Prog metal rising stars Collibus will celebrate a string of summer festival appearances with a three-band show at the Black Heart in Camden, London on September 20.

They’re joined by Order Of Voices and Sirens In The Delta for a night that marks successful sets at Download, Sonisphere, Graspop, Wacken and Bloodstock.

All those who attend the intimate show will receive a merchandise bag from one of the bands. Tickets are limited but remain on sale.

Meanwhile, Collibus have released a video of an acoustic performance of their track The Fallen, recorded on the Gibson bus at Sonisphere earlier this month.