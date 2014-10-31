Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

Let us take you by the hand and lead you through the streets of Rock. Why? Because we're in search of our Tracks of the Week. Ooh, look, here they are, all lined up in a convenient list. Enjoy!

Trojan Horse - Meat Eater If you’ve not heard Manchester’s pronk agitators Trojan Horse yet, get stuck into Meat Eater, a saucy ode to bored housewives everywhere that throws spasmodic shapes around a record collection of XTC, Black Flag and Cardiacs. Hmm, hairy.

Howlin’ Rain - Big Red Moon Hurray! Ethan Miller and his band of merry men are back! Or they will be, album-wise, in the new year. In the meantime we have this sway-along, swampy rock single to tide us over – all heartache, thumping keys and heartfelt guitar.

Dumbjaw - Dissociative We’ve no idea who Dumbjaw are but, by crikey, they sound big. It’s punk and it’s grunge and it’s noise and it’s young and thrusting and quite frantic. They’re playing the Nightmare Festival in Camden tomorrow night, and we suggest you go and watch them.

Velcro Lewis Group - They’re Having A Party

And what a party it is! Watch aghast as a party guest gets trollied on punch, leads a bunch of people to their death, turns another bunch of people into freaks, and hatches a demon. Happy Halloween, everyone!

Hardcore Superstar - Glue

Yet another glossy, melodic metal jewel drops off the Swedish production line. What are they putting in the water over there, apart from herring? We don’t know, but HS have been around for the best part if 20 years, and bring all that experience to bear in the frankly rampant singalong.

Santa Cruz - Wasted And Wounded We cross the Gulf of Bothnia as we shift from Sweden to Finland, and we find another shiny Scandivanian bauble of Rock. Santa Cruz’s latest metal missive has a solo that has been piped in from Sunset Strip in 1986 and a big shouty part. People who think grunge came along and ruined everything will be delighted by this song.

Turbowolf - Rabbits Foot Just feel that groove. That propulsive, bass-tastic groove that demands you turn your headphones up as loud as your office etiquette will allow. It bodes extremely well for the Bristolian rockers’ forthcoming second album, due out in 2015 – a heady, sexy first taste. Catch them on tour in the UK with Royal Blood this month.

Jim Stapley Band - Laid To Waste If you took the least bluesy side of Joe Bonamassa and teamed it with a young Joe Cocker-meets-Rod Stewart hybrid (yes that’s an odd image, but bear with us), you might end up with something like Jim Stapley. This is definitely a good thing, as we discovered at Jim’s excellent 93ftEast show in London this week. Give this pensive yet catchy, soulful number a try for size.