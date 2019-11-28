Choose two TC Electronic pedals for just $75 in this insane Black Friday deal

There are an abundance of great Black Friday guitar deals on right now, with musicians able to nab bargains left, right and centre. But when we saw this particular offer, we had to double take – as Guitar Center are offering two TC Electronic pedals for just $75.

There are 16 pedals to choose between, from the Skysurfer Reverb and Thunderstorm Flanger, through to the Honey Pot Fuzz and Echobrain Analog Delay.

These pedals usually sell for up to $59.99 so the fact you can grab two for $75 is crazy good value.

Our friends over at Music Radar recommend the 3rd Dimension Chorus, Cinders Overdrive, Skysurfer Reverb, The Prophet Digital Delay and the Nether Octaver, but with Guitar Center’s excellent returns policy, you really can experiment with your purchases.

Stocks are expected to go quickly, so put the pedal down and grab them while you can.

*Please note: Not all pictured pedals are available as part of this deal.

And don't forget, if you’re after turntables, vinyl, instruments or bluetooth speakers, then we also have you covered.

Black Friday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - early Black Friday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Black Friday offers coming soon

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Black Friday sale coming soon

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday

Superdrug - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more