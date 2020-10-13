Channel your inner rock god with the big Converse Prime Day sale

It's Amazon Prime Day, rock fans and that means savings galore on all your favourite stuff. From budget wireless headphones and turntables, to vinyl and smart speakers, there's a lot going on.
So how about something for you feet? Well, with Converse’s Chuck Taylor All-Star and One Star range at the beating heart of rock’n’roll culture for decades, it's only right that we bring you some insane deals from both sides of the Atlantic.
After all, Ramones rocked them, Guns N' Roses icon Slash is rarely seen wearing anything else these days, Billie Joe Armstrong and the Green Day boys toured the world in them, and Rush legend Geddy Lee skipped across stages wearing them.
Converse are without question part and parcel of rock history, then, and right now, there really are some eye-opening deals across their range in the big Converse sale. We've hand-picked our favourite bargains from the range below, and don't forget you can also visit the Converse website for even more sweet deals.
Keep your eyes on Louder for more deals across the Prime Day event – and keep it here for all the latest rock, metal and prog news, reviews, features and more.
Converse UK deals
Converse x Scooby-Doo Chuck 70 High Top:
£85, now £49.99
Zoinks! It looks like Converse have got away with it thanks to those meddling kids! Yes, the footwear giant have teamed up with Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and ol’ Scoob for this mystery-solving pair of black and white High Tops... and we love 'em!View Deal
Summer Chuck Taylor All Star High Top:
£60, now £29.99
These Unisex Summer Mesh Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops are reduced by more than 50% and are available in either black/white/electric blush or blue slate/black.View Deal
Trail to Cove Chuck Taylor All Star:
£60 now £29.99
An outdoorsy edge to your everyday trainers, these Trail To Cove Converse are the perfect colour for a stroll around the beach or local park as their available in soba and green oxide.View Deal
Twisted Vacation Chuck 70 High Top:
£80 now £34.99
The Chuck 70 mixes details from the 70s-era Chucks with a wee bit of 90s nostalgia to create this rather splendid tie-dye look. Only available in this sage and green finish, but why would you want anything different?View Deal
Converse Stars and Stripes Chuck 70:
£80, now £39.99
In a nod to July 4, these Converse Stars and Stripes Chuck 70 High Tops have been finished in denim to better cope with daily wear and tear, and that design is just perfect.View Deal
Converse Women's Chuck 70 Vintage:
£80, now £49.99
This pair of Chuck 70s have been embellished with an eye-catching floral pattern and are available in two colour combinations: Azure & blue along with black & silver.View Deal
Converse Final Club Pro Leather High Top:
£75, now £44.99
Converse's Final Club Pro Leather High Tops were originally released back in 1976 and worn by NBA legend Julius "Dr J" Erving. This contemporary pair have been tweaked for every day wear and presented in black and tan.View Deal
Converse Renew Chuck Taylor High Top:
£62, now £34.99
Why Renew? Because these Converse have been made from around 30% recycled polyester, 30% recycled cotton canvas and about 40% virgin cotton, giving a fresh twist on a classic design. View Deal
Converse US deals
Converse Vintage Floral Chuck 70:
$85, now $55.97
Bright and floral - with a few Fall leaves thrown in for good measure - these throwbacks Chuck 70s are most definitely in season. This new edition takes its inspiration from the good old days of the Seventies and we can’t get enough of them.View Deal
Converse Stars & Stripes Chuck Taylor All Star:
$60, now $38.97
Just in time for Thanksgiving come these sneakers with a striking stars and stripes design. Converse say they remind them of “backyard barbecues with the whole crew, stars and stripes everywhere, and the crackle of fireworks in the distance,” and we couldn’t agree more.View Deal
Converse Logo Play Chuck Taylor All Star:
$70, now $48.97
Why have just one Converse logo on the side of your sneaker when you can have four? This pair only come in black and white, but with those stickers and accompanying red stripe, they’re definitely colourful.View Deal
Converse Unleash Peace Chuck 70:
$85, now $62.97
In these uncertain times, we all need a bit of peace and love, so why not celebrate the good things with this eye-catching pair of sneakers? Presented in cream with the famous symbol for peace, these are just the tonic we need right now.View Deal
Converse Final Club Chuck Taylor All Star:
$70, now $45.97
Yeah, so the patchwork style of these Final Clubs is pretty neat, but we actually really like the coffee-coloured trim and toe. Why, well they don't get discoloured in quite the same way as in white, right?View Deal
