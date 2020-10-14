AirPods? Pah! Cambridge Audio's ace Melomania 1 wireless earbuds have never been cheaper

Ok, so we don't make a big secret here at Louder about how much we like Apple’s AirPods. And rightly so – if you live your life on the go, not only do they sound epic and offer handy voice control via Siri for changing tracks and checking the latest headlines, but their Active Noise Cancelling tech is perfect for drowning out the world.

But AirPods don’t come cheap and not everyone wants to take a bite out of the big Apple. Thankfully there are some fantastic alternatives offering some of the same features, but at a fraction of the price.

Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1 wireless earbuds are a perfect example of amazing performance for relatively little cash. They deliver impressive battery life – 9 hours on their own, plus an extra 36 hours courtesy of the rechargeable case – plus Bluetooth 5.0 for slick syncing and stable connection between the buds and your device.

Inside, a pair of 5.8mm drivers handle the serious business of sounding great – you want punchy, detailed audio? You got it – while an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance means they’ll keep you rocking in the gym or out on a run. It’s no coincidence that they feature high up in our guide to the best budget wireless headphones.

At launch these buds would have set you back £150, but right now they’re available for just £89.95 at Amazon as part of their Prime Day headphones deals, and this is one of the best offers we've seen so far. Sure, you don’t get Active Noise Cancelling like the AirPods, but you can’t argue at this price.

Of course, if you’re still not convinced and just want to go straight for AirPods, you can check out all the best AirPods deals right here, including some juicy Amazon Prime Day discounts.

