Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds just hit their lowest price ever for Black Friday

If you've been thinking about picking up a pair of AirPods this Black Friday, but can't quite justify the outlay, then Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1 wireless earbuds represent a perfect example of amazing performance for relatively little cash. And right now they're at a new low, just £79.95 at Amazon UK and $79.95 at Amazon US.

These buds deliver impressive battery life – 9 hours on their own, plus an extra 36 hours courtesy of the rechargeable case – plus Bluetooth 5.0 for slick syncing and stable connection between the buds and your device.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: Was £150, now £79.95

You want killer sound, water resistance and hours-long comfort for less than 80 quid? You got it. Save £70 and choose from black or stone finishes.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: Now just $79.95

If you’re in the US, the Melomania 1’s are also discounted by the same amount. Snap them up quick before they sell out!View Deal

Inside each earbud is a 5.8mm driver to handle the serious business of sounding great. You want punchy, detailed audio? You got it! While an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance means they’ll keep you rocking in the gym or a walk hard rockin' walk in the rain. It’s no coincidence that they feature high up in our guide to the best budget wireless headphones.

