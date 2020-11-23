Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds just hit their lowest price ever for Black Friday

If you've been thinking about picking up a pair of AirPods this Black Friday, but can't quite justify the outlay, then Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1 wireless earbuds represent a perfect example of amazing performance for relatively little cash. And right now they're at a new low, just £79.95 at Amazon UK and $79.95 at Amazon US.
These buds deliver impressive battery life – 9 hours on their own, plus an extra 36 hours courtesy of the rechargeable case – plus Bluetooth 5.0 for slick syncing and stable connection between the buds and your device.
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: Was £150, now £79.95
You want killer sound, water resistance and hours-long comfort for less than 80 quid? You got it. Save £70 and choose from black or stone finishes.View Deal
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: Now just $79.95
If you’re in the US, the Melomania 1’s are also discounted by the same amount. Snap them up quick before they sell out!View Deal
Inside each earbud is a 5.8mm driver to handle the serious business of sounding great. You want punchy, detailed audio? You got it! While an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance means they’ll keep you rocking in the gym or a walk hard rockin' walk in the rain. It’s no coincidence that they feature high up in our guide to the best budget wireless headphones.
Of course, if you’re still not convinced and just want to go straight for AirPods, you can check out all the best Black Friday AirPods deals right here. Looking for something else? These are the best Black Friday music deals in town.
The best Black Friday deals live now (UK)
- Amazon (UK) | Shop the latest Black Friday deals at Amazon
- AO | From AirPods to fridges, the AO Black Friday sale is here
- Argos | From Xmas gifts to half-price toys
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Currys | Get Black Friday prices on top tech now
- Dr Martens | Shop the latest DM discounts
- EMP | Up to 50% off clothing and merch in their early Black Week
- Etsy | Merch, collectibles and more
- Firebox | Mad gifts for weird stuff
- HHV | Save big on vinyl and merch
- Impericon | Get a free gift voucher when you spend over €100 on band gear
- I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech. Bag 5 gifts for £15!
- John Lewis | Shop the latest tech offers
- Love Honey | Up to 50% off sex toys in the early-Black Friday sale
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Townsend Music | Hundreds of records going cheap
- Very.co.uk | Big savings on everything from headphones to tablets
The best Black Friday deals live now (US)
- Amazon (US) | Shop all early Black Friday music deals at Amazon
- Best Buy | TVs, watches, smartphones and more in the early Black Friday sale
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Guitar Center | Super cheap guitars, drums & more
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Sweetwater | Save up to 60% off loads of musical instruments
- Target | Explore Black Friday savings on practically everything!
- Walmart | Shop all early Black Friday music deals at Walmart