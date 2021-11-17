Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Headphones are currently £100 off for Black Friday

Good news, music fans: the good folk at Electric Shop have whacked a massive £100 saving on Bowers & Wilkins' eternally popular PX7 over ear noise cancelling wireless headphones - all part of the early Black Friday wireless headphones deals that have started to come in,

The headphone deal is available on the space grey, silver and cobalt colour ways. It's not always easy to find a Black Friday deal on products that are pretty in demand all year around, which makes this particular offer a doozy.

These cans continually come up trumps in reviews and buyer's guides, and for good reason – they sound great and are easy on the eye. They just got a little bit easier on the pocket, too.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7: Were Bowers & Wilkins PX7: Were £349 , now £249 - save £100

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 noise cancelling headphones are a good bet for anyone who takes their sound quality seriously. They're relatively lightweight, especially for the punch they pack audio-wise. Get this deal at Electric Shop.

There are lots of things that make these headphones a stealth favourite with audiophiles around the world. They have an exceptionally nice build quality on them, not to mention a detailed Hi-Fi performance to make your sounds really sing. They weigh a similar amount to other fan favourites the Technic’s F70 and the Sony WH-1000XM4, and they're not far off those two performance-wise, either, both in terms of noise cancelling and refinement.

They have a battery life of upwards of 30 hours, which is three weeks' worth of two hour commutes a day. They offer quick charging via USB-C and Bluetooth is of the aptX variety. Their 46.3mm full-range drivers offer bass and clarity, meaning that when it comes to top detail and musicality, these headphones impress.

There are physical buttons to deal with stuff like controlling power and sorting through which tracks you want to listen to, which we're fans of. The ear pads are nice and soft, made with faux leather, with a plump cushioned headband.

