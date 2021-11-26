Blow the roof off with this raucous Black Friday deal on the Marshall Woburn II speaker

The Marshall Woburn II is a beast of a speaker and if any proof were needed, then take a look at our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers, where it sits at no.5. And as we were looking through the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, we saw that Amazon have cut the price down from £469.99, now £379 for the white version, while the black version is now down to £399.

Marshall Woburn II speaker: Was Marshall Woburn II speaker: Was £469.99 , now £379

It's one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market and right now, Amazon have a sonic saving of £90 on the Marshall Woburn II in white. Just keep the neighbours in mind while cranking out your favourite music!

Like all of the Marshall speaker range, that famous logo is emblazoned across the front of the Marshall Woburn II and as you would expect from the audio experts at Marshall, it sounds just as good as it looks.

It’s a robust looking thing and while the same size as it’s older sibling, the Woburn II is heavier but as it’s designed to sit in your home and not be carted around to a party, that’s cool with us.

The Marshall Woburn II’s outer shell features a 3.5mm input socket and controls for volume, bass and treble, but its inside the unit where the real selling point comes to the fore. It boasts two one-inch tweeters alongside a pair of 5.25-inch sub-woofers which are pumped up by two 50W class D amps. This results in a cacophonous sound and it can blast out noise of up to 110dB – hence why it’s in our loudest Bluetooth speaker guide.

By using the Marshall Bluetooth app, you can tweak the EQ settings to get the sound you want and the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0 means it has a range of to 30ft.

Looking for more offers? Then check out our Black Friday music deals, Black Friday wireless headphones deals, Black Friday record players deals, and Black Friday vinyl deals pages for all the latest offers.

And if you're looking for Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals or the best Black Friday alcohol deals, then we also have you covered here at Louder.