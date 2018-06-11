Black Stone Cherry announce UK arena tour

Black Stone Cherry have announced a UK arena tour for December.

The Kentucky band kick off the tour at Cardiff’s Motorpoint arena before winding it up at the SSE Arena Wembley in London. Support on all dates comes from The Cadillac Three and Monster Truck.

"As many people know, the UK holds a special place in the hearts of BSC,” say the band. “The culture, the history, the music, and most importantly the fans! We absolutely cannot wait to come back to what we consider our second home this winter to play some music for y’all! Needless to say it’s gonna be a southern fried, rock n' roll revival!”

Black Stone Cherry were special guests to Guns N’ Roses at this year’s Download festival. Their latest album, Family Tree, reached No.7 in the UK charts when it was released in April.

Black Stone Cherry UK tour dates

Dec 6: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Dec 7: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Dec 9: SECC, Glasgow

Dec 10: Manchester Arena, Manchester

Dec 11: Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

Dec 12: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Dec 14: SSE Arena, Wembley, London

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 15 from http://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/black-stone-cherry-tickets. O2 and Live Nation pre-sales star at 9am on Wednesday June 13 and Thursday June 14 respectively.