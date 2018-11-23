Black Friday: The cheapest ever deal on Apple Airpods

Apple Airpods are the to ticket item this Black Friday. The world, its mum and its kids are searching for the best deals on the in-ear Apple headphones and we've found it! While big retailers like Amazon haven't touched the RRP, BT has dropped the price by £20 to just £139.

There's some pretty nifty tech involved with Airpods, automatically turning on and connecting to your Apple device the moment they're removed from charging. And the battery lasts for up to five hours, which is great for commuting.

Our buds at TechRadar say Apple Airpods "provide an almost perfect future for anyone who wants to don fully wireless earbuds. With superb sound quality and seamless device pairing, all you have to worry about is if they fit your ears and if you can deal with the lack of an in-line remote to control your music."