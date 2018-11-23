Black Friday: The best Sonos deals

In case you've missed the internet breaking into a synchronised flurry of retail activity, we can confirm that Black Friday is finally upon us. To get in the spirit, Sonos – who's been leading the wireless multi-room music revolution since before anyone really knew what wirelessly streaming music meant – have a number of Black Friday deals on some of their most sought after products. Good, right?

We've rounded up the tastiest deals below, each accompanied by a handy link to where you can buy.

Sonos One – Voice Controlled Smart Speaker: was £199.99 now £164 Sonos’ debut Alexa speaker is a cleanly designed, feature-rich and great-sounding device that brings together the best of both ecosystems. You’ve got the ever-improving Alexa on the one hand, and on the other you’ve got Sonos with its own multi-room smarts. If you’re prepared to pay the price premium over Amazon’s own Echo speaker - and don't mind forgoing Google Assistant entirely - the One is a very capable device. Also available in white.View Deal

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: was £699 now £589 Be warned: the sound on this thing might make you find yourself suddenly wanting to throw a massive party just to put the thing through its paces. For a big sound from an easy set-up with unobtrusive speakers, the ever-improving Sub is the woofer for you. Also available in white.View Deal

Sonos Play:3: was £249, now £199 The Play:3 is an excellent multi-room option and brings the Sonos system slightly closer to the realms of the common man's bank account. The Sonos wireless system is so easy to set up and use that it's difficult not to rave nonsensically about how wonderful it is, and the Play:3 doesn't let it down. Comes with a nine month Deezer subscription.View Deal

Sonos Playbase Wireless Soundstage: was £699 now £590 The Sonos Playbase is a unique form factor sound system that combines a stable pedestal for your TV with an audio cabinet. It continues the company’s philosophy of making easy-to-use and good-sounding speakers in an attractive package. It also has excellent sound quality, apartment-shaking bass, it works flawlessly with other Sonos products and is really easy to set up and use. Also available in black for an extra £10. Both come with a nine month Deezer subscription thrown in.View Deal

Black Friday Music Deals

Stay on top of all the best deals for music fans, with Louder's Black Friday coverage

The Best Black Friday Deals