Black Friday: The best deals in gaming right now

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just days away, deals have already started to come in thick and fast. And while there are savings galore on turntables, vinyl, instruments and bluetooth speakers, you may be looking to upgrade your games console or grab something now ahead of the Christmas rush.

Amazon have lopped loads of cash off PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X bundles. You can currently pick up the PS4 Pro pack with Death Stranding Standard Edition (Higgs Variant) and The Division 2 for £309.99 – a saving of £53.47, while the Xbox One X Gears 5 limited edition bundle is on sale right now for £299.99 – down 27% from its RRP of £408.99.

In addition, there are deals on gaming accessories. Check out our pick of the bunch below.

Black Friday: The best gaming deals

Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle (1TB): £408.99 now £299.99

Here's a cracking deal on the Xbox One X, complete with one of the most visually stunning games of the generation, Gears 5 - the latest in the long-running franchise. They've also thrown in codes for Gears Of War 2, 3, and 4, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one-month of Xbox Live Gold.

Playstation 4 Pro (1TB): £363.45 now £309.99

This Amazon exclusive bundle deal comes complete with with Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding (Higgs Variant) along with Ubisoft's The Division 2. Enough gaming to keep you going for ages.

Xbox One X: Jedi: Fallen Order: £449.99 now £299.99

There's a whopping £150 saving to be had on the Xbox One X and new Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order. 4K visuals take you deeper into the action that ever before and the latest game in the Star Wars saga is a sight to behold.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro: £329.85 now £299

With this bundle, you'll be able to experience the latest in the Call Of Duty series in glorious 4K. The bundle also includes a DualShock 4 wireless controller, HDMI cable, USB cable, Mono headset and AC power cord.

XIBERIA Headset: £49.99 now £19.99

There's a huge 60% saving on this gaming headset by XIBERIA. Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and more, this set of cans boast Mic Soft Memory Earmuffs and come with Flexible Microphone Volume Control. With £30 off the RRP, what's not to like?