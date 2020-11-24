Black Friday mega deal alert! AirPods Pro have dropped back below £200

We're now well into to Black Friday week, and the deals are flooding in, but right now all other offers pale compared this this epic Apple AirPods Pro discount. If you've been after a pair of these slick wireless buds, this deal is the one, with the price dropping to just £199 at Laptops Direct (or $199 at Amazon US) .

This is the lowest price they've been so far during this year's Black Friday music deals season, but that price quickly shot back up pretty quickly, so if you're thinking about taking the plunge, we'd suggest you don't hang about - there's no guarantee they will drop this low again.

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £199, save £49

An amazing discount, especially considering AirPods Pros were launched just over a year ago. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a £49 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $199, save $50

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon US right now. For fast pairing, clear audio, ace noise cancelling and effortless style, you really don't need to look any further.View Deal

AirPods Pros are the most feature-packed of Apple’s killer wireless earbud line-up, with a compact and stylish design, and loads of cool tech inside their tiny frame. Features include Active Noise Cancelling, spatial audio that makes everything sound like it’s playing through a home theatre system, and Force Sensors for easy control of your tunes. On top of all this you also get voice control as standard via Siri.

If you have a smaller budget, there are other AirPods deals up for grabs right now, too - take a look below for the best options. Offering all-day comfort, enhanced syncing, plus great sound for those of us who live life on the go, the original AirPods make for an essential purchase. If we were to recommend one option, is would be the AirPods with wireless charging case.

More Black Friday AirPods deals (UK)

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case: Was £199, now £157, save £42

Save £42 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal makes total sense.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case: Was £159, now £124.49

This deal at Amazon slashes £34.51 off the awesome 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case. They're still a strong seller so are rarely discounted. Best act fast!View Deal

More Black Friday AirPods deals (US)

AirPods 2 + Wireless case: Was $199, now $159.98

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal