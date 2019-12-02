Cyber Monday: Save $10 on your first year of Disney+, including hours of Star Wars and Marvel shows and movies

Disney+ is Disney's brand new streaming service. It doesn't arrive in The UK until next March, but had 10 million sign-ups in its first week, which either shows that people are prepared to pay for another streaming service – in addition to Netflix or Amazon Prime – or that Disney+ has the films they're after.

It could well be the latter: Not only does Disney+ have the entire run of Star Wars movies (Solo: A Star Wars Story will arrive in July), but 16 movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe too, with more planned down the line. You can also look forward to exclusive new Marvel TV shows, which are apparently budgeted at an astonishing $25 million per episode.

Then there's all that historic Disney content – literally hundreds of classic movies, from the 1950s onwards – alongside programmes like The Simpsons and lots of original content.

Sound good? As part of this year's Cyber Monday Deals, US customers can get access to the channel for a year for $59.99, $10 cheaper than the regular price (which reverts to $69.99 thereafter).

Unfortunately the offer only extends to customers in the US and Puerto Rico, but Disney fans elsewhere can still sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Disney+ 12-month subscription | $69.99 $59.99

You’ll find the budget-friendly Disney Plus to be a solid alternative to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, and now Apple TV Plus that will only improve as more content comes online.View Deal

