Black Friday just got way more sexy: save 51% on Def Leppard vinyl box set

We've been keeping a close eye out for the Best Black Friday vinyl deals 2021, and we've just spotted an absolute bargain. Amazon US are currently selling Def Leppard's Volume Three box set for less than $90, which works out at less that $10 per disc (it's a nine volume set). Which, as any fule kno, is the kind of price we used to pay for vinyl back in the good old days.

Def Leppard - Volume Three: Was Def Leppard - Volume Three: Was $179.98 , now $87.85 Significantly for collectors, this marks a first-time-on-vinyl release for the albums X, Yeah! and Songs From The Sparkle Lounge. Along with these are two discs of almost all the associated non-album studio recordings and one of live covers.

Volume Three gathers together the albums X, Yeah! and Songs From The Sparkle Lounge, plus three albums of b-sides, live tracks and rarities.

B-Sides features a collection of tracks that have never appeared on vinyl before, while Yeah! 2 includes songs previously only available as part of the limited edition bonus disc that accompanied the original release of Yeah!, other covers previously unavailable on vinyl, plus a previously unreleased Phil Collen demo version of The Police's hit Roxanne.

Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band, including a previously unreleased version of T. Rex's 20th Century Boy, recorded live at the VH1 Rock Awards in 2005.

Volume Three also comes with liner notes from Classic Rock's very own Paul Elliott, who knows almost as much about Sheffield's finest than Joe (no relation) Elliott himself. Full tracklist below.

Def Leppard: Volume Three tracklist

X

Now

Unbelievable

You’re So Beautiful

Everyday

Long, Long Way To Go

Four Letter Word

Torn To Shreds

Love Don’t Lie

Gravity

Cry

Girl Like You

Let Me Be The One

Scar

Yeah!

20th Century Boy

Rock On

Hanging On The Telephone

Waterloo Sunset

Hell Raiser

10538 Overture

Street Life

Drive-In Saturday

Little Bit Of Love

The Golden Age Of Rock ‘N’ Roll

No Matter What

He’s Gonna Step On You Again

Don’t Believe A Word

Stay With Me

Songs From The Sparkle Lounge

Go

Nine Lives

C’mon C’mon

Love

Tomorrow

Cruise Control

Hallucinate

Only The Good Die Young

Bad Actress

Come Undone

Gotta Let It Go

B-Sides

Now - Radio Edit

Long Long Way To Go - Radio Edit

Kiss The Day - Limited Edition Bonus Track

10 X Bigger Than Love- B-Side - Long Long Way To Go

Love Don’t Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo)

Let Me Be The One – B-Side – Now (Demo)

Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way To Go

Now – B-Side – Long Long Way To Go (Live Acoustic Version)

Long Long Way To Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)

Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version

Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)

Love – Piano Version

Yeah! 2

Only After Dark – B-Side – Let’s Get Rocked

You Can’t Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad

Little Wing – B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So Bad

Ziggy Stardust – B-Side - Slang

Under My Wheels – B-Side - Goodbye

Who Do You Love? – B-Side - Goodbye

Rebel Rebel – B-Side - Now

Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want Is Everything

Cause We Ended As Lovers – B-Side – All I Want Is Everything

Search And Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

How Does It Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)

Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)

Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

When I’m Dead And Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Stay With Me – B-Side Now

Yeah! Live

Elected - B-Side Heaven Is

Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Rock On – Live 2006

Travellin’ Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)

Now I’m Here – B-Side Tonight

20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)

All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track