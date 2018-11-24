Black Friday: huge discount on Sony noise cancelling headphones

Travel anywhere and the noise-cancelling headphones you'll see most frequently clamped onto the side of travellers' heads are the Bose QuietComfort cans, but their ubiquity doesn't make them the best in the field.

Talk to the boffins at Techradar and you'll get a different story. Ask them about the Sony WH-1000XM2s and they'll wax lyrical.

"Despite coming out in 2017, the Sony WH-1000XM2 are still the best noise-cancelling headphones around," say Techradar. "They sound great, deftly wield noise cancellation technology and cost just as much as a pair of Bose QC35s. They might have a slightly shorter battery life than Bose’s flagship over-ear headphones, but Sony’s WH-1000XM2 outclass the QC35 in terms of performance and feature-set.

"Great-sounding, feature-packed and just as affordable as the competition? The Sony WH-1000XM2 are our all-around pick for best noise-cancelling cans."

For Black Friday, they're reduced in price on Amazon UK from the original listing price of £330 to just £199, while Amazon in the US have refurbished pairs available for only $189, which is an absolute steal.

Sony WH-1000XM2 bluetooth noise cancelling headphones There's no two ways about it, the Sony WH-1000XM2 are exceptional business-grade noise-canceling headphones. They're perfect for long flights or train rides, and not only do they keep sound out extremely well, but they'll make incoming audio sound fantastic as well.

