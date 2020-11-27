Black Friday guitars deals 2020: the best deals and discount codes

Looking for a Black Friday guitar deal? Then we have good news. A few years ago, Black Friday hardly seemed to make a mark on the music industry. This year, some of the biggest guitar stores on the planet are offering huge savings on music gear of all kinds.

Check out the epic Black Friday guitar deals at Sweetwater, where you can enjoy up to 70% off guitars from D'Angelico, Squier and more. Meanwhile, at Guitar Center you can save up to 15% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY15. And at Reverb, there are discounts of up to 60%.

Go direct to the retailers at the links below. Below that are some of the highlights, we've picked out.

Black Friday guitar sales live now

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback PRO: $699 , now $559

Another $100+ saving on one of rock's coolest guitars. An affordable Custom with a solid mahogany body, SlimTaper mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, and a pair of ProBucker-2 humbuckers. All that and a Randy Rhoads-style Antique Ivory finish. View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

Described by Guitar World as "one of the best guitars for metal" Musician’s Friend has knocked a tasty $170 off the Schecter C-1 for Black Friday. With active EMG 81 and Sustainiac pickups, as well as the Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck, it's a shredder's dream.View Deal

Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: Was $599.99, now $449.99

Looking for a great value semi-hollow? The Streamliner aims to create more affordable Gretsch guitars without losing their specific DNA. To do that it uses two new Broad'Tron humbuckers, controlled in classic Gretsch style by a three-way toggle selector switch on the bass side shoulder, a master volume on the treble side horn, and then a trio of controls by the treble-side f-hole for individual-pickup volume and master tone.View Deal

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

Are you a Jazz or a Precision person? Either way, this tricked-out take on the Jazz Bass could be hard to resist at $80 off. An active humbucker-loaded bass available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.View Deal

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

The guitar that propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide, but we can't blame it for that. The X1-DE has a high grade solid spruce top, Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides, and a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp, which provides a killer natural tone when you need to plug in. $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

A Fender acoustic for less than $150? With a slim neck and comfortable body size, its perfect for beginners. Comes in a range of finishes too.View Deal

Positive Grid Spark Guitar amp: $299/£223 , now $239/£179

Positive Grid’s prize-winning Spark is packed full of tones, effects and innovative features. Whether you’re using the amp’s own smart features, streaming music via Bluetooth, or using the free app to explore more tones and settings, it's a great price for Musicradar's Best Amp of NAMM 2020.View Deal

The best Black Friday music deals live now (US)

The best Black Friday music deals live now (UK)