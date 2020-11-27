Black Friday guitars deals 2020: the best deals and discount codes

Looking for a Black Friday guitar deal? Then we have good news. A few years ago, Black Friday hardly seemed to make a mark on the music industry. This year, some of the biggest guitar stores on the planet are offering huge savings on music gear of all kinds.
Our sister sites Guitar World and MusicRadar are offering full coverage of deals on music gear all weekend, and have let us in on some of the best offers out there.
Check out the epic Black Friday guitar deals at Sweetwater, where you can enjoy up to 70% off guitars from D'Angelico, Squier and more. Meanwhile, at Guitar Center you can save up to 15% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY15. And at Reverb, there are discounts of up to 60%.
Go direct to the retailers at the links below. Below that are some of the highlights, we've picked out.
Black Friday guitar sales live now
- Sweetwater | Save 70% off guitar gear in their Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 60% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Get up to 20% off select guitar gear with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop the latest time-limited Black Friday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest guitar gear deals!
Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99
This Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster is the guitar that MusicRadar described as a "mid-priced Mexican-built Strat [that's] pound for pound one of the all-time greats". Available in Surf Green and Shell Pink and at $100 less than usual, it's a supercool steal.View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback PRO:
$699, now $559
Another $100+ saving on one of rock's coolest guitars. An affordable Custom with a solid mahogany body, SlimTaper mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, and a pair of ProBucker-2 humbuckers. All that and a Randy Rhoads-style Antique Ivory finish. View Deal
Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99
Described by Guitar World as "one of the best guitars for metal" Musician’s Friend has knocked a tasty $170 off the Schecter C-1 for Black Friday. With active EMG 81 and Sustainiac pickups, as well as the Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck, it's a shredder's dream.View Deal
Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: Was $599.99, now $449.99
Looking for a great value semi-hollow? The Streamliner aims to create more affordable Gretsch guitars without losing their specific DNA. To do that it uses two new Broad'Tron humbuckers, controlled in classic Gretsch style by a three-way toggle selector switch on the bass side shoulder, a master volume on the treble side horn, and then a trio of controls by the treble-side f-hole for individual-pickup volume and master tone.View Deal
Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater
Are you a Jazz or a Precision person? Either way, this tricked-out take on the Jazz Bass could be hard to resist at $80 off. An active humbucker-loaded bass available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.View Deal
Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric:
$599.99, now $479.99
The guitar that propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide, but we can't blame it for that. The X1-DE has a high grade solid spruce top, Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides, and a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp, which provides a killer natural tone when you need to plug in. $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal
Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99
A Fender acoustic for less than $150? With a slim neck and comfortable body size, its perfect for beginners. Comes in a range of finishes too.View Deal
Positive Grid Spark Guitar amp:
$299/£223, now $239/£179
Positive Grid’s prize-winning Spark is packed full of tones, effects and innovative features. Whether you’re using the amp’s own smart features, streaming music via Bluetooth, or using the free app to explore more tones and settings, it's a great price for Musicradar's Best Amp of NAMM 2020.View Deal
- The best rock guitars 2020
- The best metal guitars 2020
- The 50 Best Guitarists Of All Time
- Win a signed Angus Young Gibson SG guitar
The best Black Friday music deals live now (US)
- Amazon (US) | Shop all early Black Friday music deals at Amazon
- Best Buy | TVs, watches, smartphones and more in the early Black Friday sale
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Guitar Center | Super cheap guitars, drums & more
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Sweetwater | Save up to 60% off loads of musical instruments
- Target | Explore Black Friday savings on practically everything!
- Walmart | Shop all early Black Friday music deals at Walmart
The best Black Friday music deals live now (UK)
- Amazon (UK) | Shop the latest Black Friday deals at Amazon
- AO | From AirPods to fridges, the AO Black Friday sale is here
- Argos | From Xmas gifts to half-price toys
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Currys | Get Black Friday prices on top tech now
- Dr Martens | Shop the latest DM discounts
- EMP | Up to 50% off clothing and merch in their early Black Week
- Etsy | Merch, collectibles and more
- Firebox | Mad gifts for weird stuff
- HHV | Save big on vinyl and merch
- Impericon | Get a free gift voucher when you spend over €100 on band gear
- I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech. Bag 5 gifts for £15!
- John Lewis | Shop the latest tech offers
- Love Honey | Up to 50% off sex toys in the early-Black Friday sale
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Townsend Music | Hundreds of records going cheap
- Very.co.uk | Big savings on everything from headphones to tablets