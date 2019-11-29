Black Friday deals: The best discounted adult party games on Amazon

With Black Friday off to a flying start, we've discovered the best deals on Bose headphones, great deals on band merch, the best Black Friday turntable deals and the best vinyl bargains.

And now we thought we'd let you know we've found some great deals in Amazon's Toys & Games section.

Why should a brutal death metaller or fully grown rock'n'roll fan care, we hear you ask? Well, because many of their discounts include some of the greatest adult games the world has to offer.

Cards Against Humanity, "the party game for horrid people" is included in the Amazon sale, and you can grab one of many of the infamous game's expansion packs at a discount price. No need to have to think up some elaborate way to get your friends together this Christmas, just pour some drinks from your brand new Philips PerfectDraft beer dispenser (also on sale this Black Friday) or check out these ace alcoholic Black Friday offers and have your pals around for a cheeky game!

Along with Cards Against Humanity, Amazon have also discounted the wickedly wild Disturbed Friends (who claim "this game should be banned") - but hurry with this one as it's a lightning deal! - as well as Gutterhead (the "fiendishly filthy" drawing game), Pick Your Poison NSFW Edition (a would you rather? style party game) and Bad People (a game that guarantees you find out what your best mates really think).

Check out the best deals amongst the horrifically brutal, yet immensely fun adult party games below.

Pick Your Poison: Now £20.70| Was £25 @ Amazon

We've all played Would you rather? at some point, right? make your friends anonymously "pick their poison" and find out who was "right" and who is just as messed up as you thought...View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - early Black Friday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Black Friday offers coming soon

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Black Friday sale coming soon

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday

Superdrug - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more