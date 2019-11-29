Black Friday deals: The best discounted adult party games on Amazon

With Black Friday off to a flying start, we've discovered the best deals on Bose headphones, great deals on band merch, the best Black Friday turntable deals and the best vinyl bargains.
And now we thought we'd let you know we've found some great deals in Amazon's Toys & Games section.
Why should a brutal death metaller or fully grown rock'n'roll fan care, we hear you ask? Well, because many of their discounts include some of the greatest adult games the world has to offer.
Cards Against Humanity, "the party game for horrid people" is included in the Amazon sale, and you can grab one of many of the infamous game's expansion packs at a discount price. No need to have to think up some elaborate way to get your friends together this Christmas, just pour some drinks from your brand new Philips PerfectDraft beer dispenser (also on sale this Black Friday) or check out these ace alcoholic Black Friday offers and have your pals around for a cheeky game!
Along with Cards Against Humanity, Amazon have also discounted the wickedly wild Disturbed Friends (who claim "this game should be banned") - but hurry with this one as it's a lightning deal! - as well as Gutterhead (the "fiendishly filthy" drawing game), Pick Your Poison NSFW Edition (a would you rather? style party game) and Bad People (a game that guarantees you find out what your best mates really think).
Check out the best deals amongst the horrifically brutal, yet immensely fun adult party games below.
Cards Against Humanity UK Edition: Now £18.50 | Was £25 @ Amazon
The latest of the original version of Cards Against Humanity created for a UK audience - you will need this bad boy to play any of the expansion packs. View Deal
Cards Against Humanity Absurd Box: Now £15 | Was £19 @ Amazon
The creators of Cards Against Humanity claim this expansion contains "300 of the weirdest cards we’ve ever written".View Deal
Disturbed Friends: Now: £15.99| Was £25 @ Amazon
"This game should be banned" claims Disturbed Friends. "A party card game you will wish you never played"... Alright, alright, we need it.View Deal
Gutterhead: Now £14.80 | Was £24.99 @ Amazon
Get your head in the gutter with a game that sells itself as being "the naughty love child of Pictionary and Cards Against Humanity". Nice. View Deal
Bad people + The NSFW Brutal Expansion Pack: Now £17.95 | Was £29.95 @ Amazon
Save a whopping £12 on this one! Bad People is apparently "the party game you probably shouldn't play" - well, we'll be the judge of that!
Pick Your Poison: Now £20.70| Was £25 @ Amazon
We've all played Would you rather? at some point, right? make your friends anonymously "pick their poison" and find out who was "right" and who is just as messed up as you thought...View Deal
