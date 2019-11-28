Black Friday deals: Save up to 33% on AC/DC merch

Black Friday is just hours away, but you can get ahead of the crowds right now by grabbing a bargain or two on headphones, turntables, vinyl and a multitude of music-related goodies.

And if you’re looking to get on the Rock ’N Roll Train, you’re in luck, as EMP are currently offering savings of up to 33% on their wide range of AC/DC merchandise.

From jackets, hoodies, bathrobes and hats, to pyjamas, t-shirts, bags and more, there’s a bunch of items that are sure to Shake Your Foundations.

So don’t be a Fly On The Wall, Ride On and avoid the Danger of Black Ice and take a look at some of our top picks below.

EMP's Black Friday AC/DC merchandise

AC/DC Biker Jacket: Was £92.99 now £64.99

This grey denim jacket is exclusive to EMP’s Signature Collection and features the AC/DC logo embroidered on both the front and the back. It also has thunderbolt zippers and eye-catching stitching on the sleeves and shoulders.View Deal

AC/DC Winter Jacket: Was £149.99 now £119.24

Keep rocking this winter with this exclusive jacket from the team at EMP. It features an integrated hooded jacket which can be worn separately, and has the AC/DC logo on the front and a Highway To Hell graphic on the back. Perfect for the long winter months.View Deal

AC/DC Woman’s Winter Parka: Was £138.99 now £110.99

There’s a cracking 20% saving on this woman’s winter parka. It’s branded with the AC/DC logo, with the right sleeve featuring a silhouette of guitarist Angus Young in full flight. There are thumb holes, too, making it a snug fit for those freezing cold days.View Deal

AC/DC Christmas Jumper: Was £51.99 now £41.33

Hells Bells! Get ready for the festive season with this splendid and eye-catching AC/DC Christmas jumper. It’s emblazoned with snowflakes, guitars, lighting bolts, flames - and those famous bells. And with 20% off, it’s guaranteed to get the party started.View Deal

AC/DC Jeans: Were £41.99 now £33.38

These aren’t just pair of standard jeans… these are ultra special AC/DC branded jeans! The band’s logo is embroidered above the left-hand pocket and comes with a detachable chain which also features the famous AC/DC logo.View Deal

AC/DC Shoulder Bag: Was £41.99 now £27.99

There’s a whopping 33% off this hard-wearing AC/DC shoulder bag, which has a dimension of 35 x 25 x 12 cm. It boasts two compartments under the flap and two at the side. And if you need more space, you’re in luck, as there are also three inner pockets. Perfect for loading up with festival essentials.View Deal

