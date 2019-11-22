Black Friday deal: Save $$$ on Beats by Dre headphones at Walmart

Black Friday is still a week away, but the deals and discounts are already mounting up like hot takes after a Royal TV interview.
Whether you’re after Black Friday vinyl deals or the budget turntable deals right now, there’s a load of ways to spend you hard-earned dough without breaking the bank. Hell, maybe you just want to buy a slow cooker.
For North American bargain hunters, Walmart are currently offering a couple of deals of the uber-fashionable Beats by Dre headphones, including the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones and the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, available in nine different colours.
Check out the details below.
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - was $199.95, now $119
Take your workout to the next level with Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones, featuring up to 12 hours of battery life to last through multiple workouts and secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback. Sweat and water resistance provides trusted durability and dual-driver acoustics deliver dynamic sound to power your workout. View Deal
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - was $199 now $119
Immerse yourself in rich sound with these Monster Cable Headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your ideal everyday headphone. These on-ear headphones connect to your smartphone or MP3 player via Bluetooth. Use them to control your music playback and take phone calls. You can even use them with Siri thanks to its on-ear controls. The comfort-cushioned ear cups and adjustable fit make them feel just right. Get the most out of your music with an award-winning, emotionally charged Beats-listening experience using these Monster Cable Headphones.View Deal