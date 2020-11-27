Black Friday 2020 iPad deals: grab a bargain on Apple's music-friendly tablet

iPads are one of the most searched for items on Black Friday, this year more than ever.
With the world working from home, and commuting on hold, the iPad's bigger screen has made it the go-to gadget for home-schooling, personal computing AND consuming music.
By all accounts, iPad sales soared 30%+ in the April-October and it's no surprise.
For musicians, the iPad has become a great music-making tool, with a fantastic range of DAWs (digital audio workstations), synths, effects and other apps. You can edit video on it and publish to the web. For music fans, it's a great second screen for streaming YouTube videos or watching Netflix, as well as Facetiming, streaming music and more.
The good news is that there are savings to be had, whichever side of the ‘pond’ you happen to live on. Whether you’re looking to save on the standard iPad or the Air - which we think hits a real sweet spot for music makers - you can pick up an Apple tablet for a great price this weekend. Check out the hottest deals below, wherever you are.
But be quick. This deal at Currys ends at midnight UK time.
US iPad deals
2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 128GB:
$429.99 $359.99 at Best Buy
Not the cheapest, but this is the entry-level iPad we'd go for, especially if you might use it to make music or edit video. 128GB gives you plenty of room for manoeuvre when it comes to installing all those music-making apps that you're inevitably going to buy. View Deal
2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 32GB:
$329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy
This might be lowest price you'll see on a 2020 'standard' iPad then this might just be it. 32GB of storage and a $50 saving.View Deal
UK iPad deals
Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys
Save £20 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys. Earlier this year this model dropped to £349, but there's only £30 in it and we haven't seen that lowest price in a long time now.View Deal
Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)
This excellent deal saves you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment. Offer ends TONIGHT 11.59pm November 27.View Deal
2020 iPad Air, 10.9-inch, 64GB: £
579 £559 at Amazon
OK, it's only a £20 saving, but the 2020 iPad Air has the very latest A14 Bionic chip and represents a great balance between price and power for the iPad musician. You can also save £20 on the 256GB version, which is down to £709.View Deal
2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 128GB:
£429 £409 at Amazon
UK folks can save £20 on the larger capacity version of the vanilla iPad - it's definitely worth forking out for this one rather than the 32GB version if you're a musician. View Deal
Beerwulf Black Friday sale: 30% off loose bottles & cans, plus 10% off kegs
The Beerwulf Black Friday sale is a great way of bagging some cheap (or premium beer) if you're looking to mix and match without buying a crate. Currently, your selection includes 58 distinct beers of varying types, although you can also buy cases with a smaller 10% off if you choose too.View Deal
