Best Black Friday Converse deals: Save a bundle on Slash’s favourite footwear

The Black Friday music deals are starting to flow in – and now footwear giant Converse have got in on the early action by leaping through their warehouse and picking out some amazing deals.

But why Converse? Well, the brand has been at the heart of rock’n’roll culture for decades, with Ramones making them part of their iconic look, while Guns N’ Roses legend Slash is rarely to be found anything other than Converse when scooting about onstage.

They've always fit in with the rock look and now is a great time to dive in as there are deals galore to be found on the official Converse website in the UK and US. We’ve also picked our way through the range and selected a bunch of our favourites which you can find listed below.

Converse UK deals

Converse x Scooby-Doo Chuck 70 High Top: £85 , now £49.99

Zoinks! It looks like Converse have got away with it thanks to those meddling kids! Yes, the footwear giant have teamed up with Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and ol’ Scoob for this mystery-solving pair of black and white High Tops... and we love 'em!View Deal

Trail to Cove Chuck Taylor All Star: £60 now £29.99

An outdoorsy edge to your everyday trainers, these Trail To Cove Converse are the perfect colour for a stroll around the beach or local park as their available in soba and green oxide.View Deal

Twisted Vacation Chuck 70 High Top: £80 now £34.99

The Chuck 70 mixes details from the 70s-era Chucks with a wee bit of 90s nostalgia to create this rather splendid tie-dye look. Only available in this sage and green finish, but why would you want anything different?View Deal

Converse Stars and Stripes Chuck 70: £80 , now £39.99

In a nod to July 4, these Converse Stars and Stripes Chuck 70 High Tops have been finished in denim to better cope with daily wear and tear, and that design is just perfect.View Deal

Converse Final Club Pro Leather High Top: £75 , now £44.99

Converse's Final Club Pro Leather High Tops were originally released back in 1976 and worn by NBA legend Julius "Dr J" Erving. This contemporary pair have been tweaked for every day wear and presented in black and tan.View Deal

Converse US deals

Converse Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor: $120 , now $99.97

You can save more that $20 on the rugged Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor. Available in either Black or Light Fawn, these comfortable leather Converse will see you through the winter months.View Deal

Converse Stars and Stripes Chuck 70: $85 , now $55.97

Not only are these Stars And Stripes Chucks presented in hard-wearing denim, but the insoles are pretty cool. One features the stars and the other the stripes of the US flag.View Deal

Converse Vintage Floral Chuck 70: $85 , now $55.97

Bright and floral - with a few Fall leaves thrown in for good measure - these throwbacks Chuck 70s are most definitely in season. This new edition takes its inspiration from the good old days of the Seventies and we can’t get enough of them.View Deal

Converse Stars & Stripes Chuck Taylor All Star: $60 , now $38.97

Just in time for Thanksgiving come these sneakers with a striking stars and stripes design. Converse say they remind them of “backyard barbecues with the whole crew, stars and stripes everywhere, and the crackle of fireworks in the distance,” and we couldn’t agree more.View Deal

Converse Final Club Chuck Taylor All Star: $70 , now $45.97

Yeah, so the patchwork style of these Final Clubs is pretty neat, but we actually really like the coffee-coloured trim and toe. Why, well they don't get discoloured in quite the same way as in white, right?View Deal

