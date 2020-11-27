Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones are currently £60 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday deals are in full swing right now, one of our favourites we've seen today is the £60 discount on the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones . Usually they would cost you £219.95, but right now you’ll pay only £159 – or £154 if you dare opt for one of their jazzier shades (spring yellow, anyone?).

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £219.95, now £159.00, save £60.95

True wireless earphones are all the rage at the moment, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro are right up there with the best of them, combining powerful, balanced sound with a decent nine-hour battery life. They’re especially good for your daily exercise routine: with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks, sweat and water resistance, and of course no wires, you’ll be able to pump and sweat to your heart’s content. Read the Beats Powerbeats Pro reviewView Deal

The Powerbeats Pro could well be the best wireless headphones for running and the gym you can buy right now. They stick to your ears like limpets and are positively indefatigable – but while they’re great for pumping iron, can they handle heavy metal?

Intended for sports use rather than general commuting, noise cancelling is noticeable by its absence, so these true wireless in-ear headphones compensate with a comfortable, resilient fit that’ll keep them in place while you pound the pavement, or sweat buckets at your local gym (it’s OK, they’re IPX4 splash proof rated).

Overall usability is great. Battery life is excellent. You can expect upwards of eight hours playback, and the charging case they come in offers two additional recharges. That’s a generous amount of juice.

There are plenty of other great Black Friday music deals doing the rounds. If it’s headphones you’re after, keep it locked to our Black Friday wireless headphones deals page for all the latest news.