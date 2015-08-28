Beartooth list biggest UK shows

Beartooth have confirmed their biggest-ever UK tour to follow their sets at Reading and Leeds this weekend.

The US hardcore squad will play five shows in November, with tickets going on sale via Live Nation on September 1 (Tuesday).

Frontman Caleb Shomo says: “We can’t wait – it’s been way too long. No better way to end the year.”

Beartooth continue to support the release of debut album Disgusting, launched last year.

Nov 24: London Electric Ballroom Nov 25: Bristol Thekla Nov 26: Manchester Academy 3 Nov 27: Glasgow SWG3 Nov 28: Birmingham Academy 2