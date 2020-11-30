Bag up to 28% off a pair of all-black Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones at Amazon for Cyber Monday

The epic Cyber Monday music deals are in full swing right now, and one of the best ones we've seen today so far is the £61 discount you can get on a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones at Amazon. Usually they would cost you £219.95, but right now you’ll pay only £159 – or £154 if you dare opt for one of their jazzier shades (spring yellow, anyone? ANYONE?). If you're in the States you can get the same pair for $199.95, down from $249.95.
- Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review
- Explore more of the best Cyber Monday Beats deals
- Check out these Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals
Beats Powerbeats Pro:
£219.95, now £159.00, save £60.95
True wireless earphones are all the rage at the moment, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro are right up there with the best of them, combining powerful, balanced sound with a decent nine-hour battery life. They’re especially good for your daily exercise routine: with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks, sweat and water resistance, and of course no wires, you’ll be able to pump and sweat to your heart’s content.View Deal
Beats Powerbeats Pro:
$249.95, now $199.95, save $50
If you're Stateside, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are discounted for you too. Get the same powerful, balanced sound with a decent nine-hour battery life, plus sweat and water resistance, for a cool 50 bucks off today.View Deal
The Powerbeats Pro could well be the top wireless headphones for running and the gym you can buy right now. They stick to your ears like limpets and are positively indefatigable.
Intended for sports use rather than general commuting, noise cancelling is noticeable by its absence, so these true wireless in-ear headphones compensate with a comfortable, resilient fit that’ll keep them in place while you pound the pavement, or sweat buckets at your local gym (it’s OK, they’re IPX4 splash proof rated).
Overall usability is great. Battery life is excellent. You can expect upwards of eight hours playback, and the charging case they come in offers two additional recharges. That’s a generous amount of juice.
The best Cyber Monday deals live now (UK)
- Amazon (UK) | Shop the latest Cyber Monday deals at Amazon
- AO | From AirPods to fridges, the AO sale is here
- Argos | From Xmas gifts to half-price toys
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Currys | Get bargain prices on top tech now
- Dr Martens | Shop the latest DM discounts
- EMP | Up to 50% off clothing and merch in Black Week
- Etsy | Merch, collectibles and more
- Firebox | Mad gifts for weird stuff
- HHV | Save big on vinyl and merch
- Impericon | Get a free gift voucher when you spend over €100 on band gear
- I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech. Bag 5 gifts for £15!
- John Lewis | Shop the latest tech offers
- Love Honey | Up to 50% off sex toys in the big Cyber Monday sale
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Townsend Music | Hundreds of records going cheap
- Very.co.uk | Big savings on everything from headphones to tablets
The best Cyber Monday deals live now (US)
- Amazon (US) | Shop all music deals at Amazon
- Best Buy | TVs, watches, smartphones and more in the big sale
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Guitar Center | Super cheap guitars, drums & more
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Sweetwater | Save up to 60% off loads of musical instruments
- Target | Explore Cyber Monday savings on practically everything!
- Walmart | Shop all Cyber Monday deals at Walmart