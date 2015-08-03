Arcane Roots confirm UK tour

Arcane Roots will tour the UK in October, they’ve confirmed.

The four shows follow the release of their EP Heaven And Earth on September 4, with tickets on general sale at 9am on August 7 (Friday).

The band last week released a video for their track If Nothing Breaks, Nothing Moves. Frontman Andrew Groves described it as “a promise to our fans to give it our all every show.”

The UK shows take place after a run of European dates plus appearances at the Y Not and Hevy Fest events later this month.

Oct 15: London Dingwalls Oct 17: Birmingham Asylum Oct 18: York Fibbers Oct 20: Glasgow Stereo