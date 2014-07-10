Amplifier urge you to crank it up

Details of the fifth album from Amplifier have been revealed.

Mystoria will be released on Monday, September 8, on Superball Records.

The band recently completed work on the album in Monnow Valley Studio and a trailer video of the recording process can be seen below.

On the new music, the band say: “Four months rehearsing, four days recording. No overdubs, just live, just rock. A summer record that will make you feel good walking down the street in the sunshine.”

Mystoria tracklist