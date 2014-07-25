Alter Bridge get animated

Michigan rockers Alter Bridge have released an animated video for their latest single Cry Of Achilles, taken from their 2013 album, Fortress.

The promo was directed by SiLee Films, who won a competition run by Genero.tv to produce a video for the single.

In a statement, the Nottingham-based animation and design studio, run by Simon Ralph and Lee Parker, says: “Taking inspiration from the Greek legend of Achilles and set against a mythical backdrop, we set out to make a film that would hopefully match the epic themes presented in the song.”

Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy is currently on the road with Slash in the US, while guitarist Mark Tremonti is working on his second solo album, the follow up to 2012’s All I Was.

The band will get back together in October for an extensive North American tour.